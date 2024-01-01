Església de Sant Miquel

Mallorca

LoginSave

Lording it over the heart of Felanitx, Església de Sant Miquel has a baroque facade and acquired its current form in 1762. Above the Renaissance portal stands a relief of St Michael, sticking it to a discomfited-looking devil underfoot. Across the road and directly in front of the church, a flight of steps leads down to the Font, once the main town well.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Spain, Balearic Islands, Majorca, Palma de Mallorca, Parc de Mar, Almudaina Palace, Cathedral La Seu

    Palau de l'Almudaina

    27.65 MILES

    Originally an Islamic fort, this mighty construction opposite the cathedral was converted into a residence for the Mallorcan monarchs at the end of the…

  • Lluc Sanctuary on Majorca

    Monestir de Lluc

    28.23 MILES

    Entered via a cloistered garden, the monastery is a huge complex, dating mostly from the 17th to 18th centuries. Off the imposing central courtyard rises…

  • Spain, Balearic Islands, Mallorca, Palma de Mallorca, La Seu Cathedral in the evening light

    Catedral de Mallorca

    27.58 MILES

    Palma’s vast cathedral ('La Seu' in Catalan) is the city's major architectural landmark. Aside from its sheer scale, treasures and undoubted beauty, its…

  • Water field natural park of Albufera

    Parc Natural de S’Albufera

    23.52 MILES

    The 688-hectare Parc Natural de S’Albufera, west of the Ma12 between Port d’Alcúdia and Ca’n Picafort, is prime birdwatching territory, with 303 recorded…

  • Spain, Balearic Islands, Majorca, Pollena, Town and Santuario del Puig de Maria, aerial view - stock photo Luftaufnahme, Spanien, Balearen, Mallorca, Tramuntana-Gebierge, Pollenca, Santuari de la Mare de Déu del Puig Santuari de la Mare de Déu des Puig

    Santuari de la Mare de Déu des Puig

    28.42 MILES

    South of Pollença, off the Ma2200, one of Mallorca's most tortuous roads bucks and weaves up 1.5km of gasp-out-loud hairpin bends to this 14th-century…

  • Palau March, a private palace now used as a modern art gallery, with palm trees in foreground.

    Palau March

    27.64 MILES

    This house, palatial by any definition, was one of several residences of the phenomenally wealthy March family. Sculptures by 20th-century greats,…

  • Spain, Balearic Islands, Palma de Mallorca, View of walls of Es Baluard

    Es Baluard

    27.95 MILES

    Built with flair and innovation into the shell of the Renaissance-era seaward walls, this contemporary art gallery is one of the finest on the island. Its…

  • Grand staircase at the Museum Fundacion Juan March.

    Museu Fundación Juan March

    27.47 MILES

    The 17th-century Can Gallard del Canya, a 17th-century mansion overlaid with minor Modernist touches, now houses a small but significant collection of…

View more attractions

Nearby Mallorca attractions

1. Santuari de Sant Salvador

2.36 MILES

One of inland Mallorca's most spectacular viewpoints, the hermitage Santuari de Sant Salvador crowns a hilltop 5km southeast of Felanitx and 509m above…

2. Castell de Santueri

3.27 MILES

This clifftop castle, whose proud walls rise seamlessly from a craggy natural peak, offers spectacular views, extending southeast far out to sea. The…

3. Vins Toni Gelabert

5.53 MILES

The family-run winery of Toni Gelabert produces some superb wines from callet, cabernet sauvignon and other dark grapes, as well as macabeu, chardonnay…

4. Cala Marçal

7.13 MILES

This broad, comely blue-flag beach is a lovely choice for a family outing from Portocolom: there's parking, nearby restaurants, toilets, and plenty of…

5. Museu d’Història de Manacor

7.25 MILES

This intriguing museum contains fascinating exhibits relating to the Roman, Byzantine, Vandal, Muslim and later eras of the region, including Roman…

6. Mesquida Mora

7.26 MILES

With a range of whites, reds and rosés, a commitment to sustainable and biodynamic production and a winemaking history traceable to the current owners'…

7. Rafa Nadal Museum Xperience

7.26 MILES

Admire the top moments of the Mallorcan tennis star's career on the court in the Exhibition Room, then get your pulse moving on a variety of simulators …

8. Cala s’Arenal

7.37 MILES

Facing Portocolom across the water, there are actually two, proximate s'Arenals: Grand, which is broader and sandier, and Petit, which is rockier, more…