Lording it over the heart of Felanitx, Església de Sant Miquel has a baroque facade and acquired its current form in 1762. Above the Renaissance portal stands a relief of St Michael, sticking it to a discomfited-looking devil underfoot. Across the road and directly in front of the church, a flight of steps leads down to the Font, once the main town well.
Església de Sant Miquel
Mallorca
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
27.65 MILES
Originally an Islamic fort, this mighty construction opposite the cathedral was converted into a residence for the Mallorcan monarchs at the end of the…
28.23 MILES
Entered via a cloistered garden, the monastery is a huge complex, dating mostly from the 17th to 18th centuries. Off the imposing central courtyard rises…
27.58 MILES
Palma’s vast cathedral ('La Seu' in Catalan) is the city's major architectural landmark. Aside from its sheer scale, treasures and undoubted beauty, its…
23.52 MILES
The 688-hectare Parc Natural de S’Albufera, west of the Ma12 between Port d’Alcúdia and Ca’n Picafort, is prime birdwatching territory, with 303 recorded…
Santuari de la Mare de Déu des Puig
28.42 MILES
South of Pollença, off the Ma2200, one of Mallorca's most tortuous roads bucks and weaves up 1.5km of gasp-out-loud hairpin bends to this 14th-century…
27.64 MILES
This house, palatial by any definition, was one of several residences of the phenomenally wealthy March family. Sculptures by 20th-century greats,…
27.95 MILES
Built with flair and innovation into the shell of the Renaissance-era seaward walls, this contemporary art gallery is one of the finest on the island. Its…
27.47 MILES
The 17th-century Can Gallard del Canya, a 17th-century mansion overlaid with minor Modernist touches, now houses a small but significant collection of…
Nearby Mallorca attractions
2.36 MILES
One of inland Mallorca's most spectacular viewpoints, the hermitage Santuari de Sant Salvador crowns a hilltop 5km southeast of Felanitx and 509m above…
3.27 MILES
This clifftop castle, whose proud walls rise seamlessly from a craggy natural peak, offers spectacular views, extending southeast far out to sea. The…
5.53 MILES
The family-run winery of Toni Gelabert produces some superb wines from callet, cabernet sauvignon and other dark grapes, as well as macabeu, chardonnay…
7.13 MILES
This broad, comely blue-flag beach is a lovely choice for a family outing from Portocolom: there's parking, nearby restaurants, toilets, and plenty of…
5. Museu d’Història de Manacor
7.25 MILES
This intriguing museum contains fascinating exhibits relating to the Roman, Byzantine, Vandal, Muslim and later eras of the region, including Roman…
7.26 MILES
With a range of whites, reds and rosés, a commitment to sustainable and biodynamic production and a winemaking history traceable to the current owners'…
7. Rafa Nadal Museum Xperience
7.26 MILES
Admire the top moments of the Mallorcan tennis star's career on the court in the Exhibition Room, then get your pulse moving on a variety of simulators …
7.37 MILES
Facing Portocolom across the water, there are actually two, proximate s'Arenals: Grand, which is broader and sandier, and Petit, which is rockier, more…