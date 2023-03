The family-run winery of Toni Gelabert produces some superb wines from callet, cabernet sauvignon and other dark grapes, as well as macabeu, chardonnay and white varieties. Visitors are welcome to pop by to see the bodega and sample the wine. Organised tastings, including three red/white wines and appetisers, cost €25 per person and must be booked in advance. Take the Ma14 south out of Manacor; after 2km there's a small sign on the right for the vineyard.