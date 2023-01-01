The massive Església de Nostra Senyora Verge dels Dolors lords it impressively over the Manacor skyline. Raised on the site of the town's former mosque with a hybrid Gothic/neo-Gothic style, reflecting the fact that construction began in the 14th century and wasn't completed until the 19th century. It's well worth popping in to admire the splendid arches and stonework, dappled with sunlight through stained glass, and the magnificent altarpiece. The church is stuffed with small chapels, including 10 in the nave.