With a range of whites, reds and rosés, a commitment to sustainable and biodynamic production and a winemaking history traceable to the current owners' 16th-century ancestors, this 'newcomer' on Mallorca's winemaking scene is well worth visiting. To get here from Montuiri, take the MA3210 and MA5030/MA5030A south into Porreres, then the Carrer del Pont to Camí de Sant Joan.