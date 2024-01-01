Ermita de la Mare de Déu de Bonany

Mallorca

Four kilometres southwest of Petra on a wooded hill stands this hermitage, where Juníper Serra gave his last sermon in Mallorca before heading for the New World. Elements of the present church date to the 18th century, but the place was overhauled in 1925. The views over the plains are magnificent, and picnic tables are provided for lingering.

