On a pretty country back road between Montuïri and Petra, this stout rural mansion has been converted into a period museum. Els Calderers was built around 1750, on the site of an estate granted to the eponymous Calderers family in 1285. Sold to the Verí family in the 18th century, its grand dimensions, extensive grounds and outbuildings, and well-preserved collection of antique Mallorcan furnishings strongly evoke a vanished world of aristocratic privilege.

On the ground floor of the main building, around a leafy courtyard, are the main salons and guest rooms, along with the family chapel and wine cellar (every decent finca had one of each). You can sample a little house red. An 1895 note on display grumbles that Els Calderers wine was muy flojito (very average) – this doesn't seem to have changed.

Els Calderers is 11km east of Montuïri. Take the Ma15 towards Manacor and turn left 300m after the turn-off to the village of Sant Joan and follow the signs.