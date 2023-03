Between 1309 and 1349, this was the site of the Mallorcan kings' second palace (after Palma), making Sineu the de facto capital of rural Mallorca. In 1583 it was given to the Order of the Immaculate Conception, who rebuilt extensively in the 17th century, and still live here today. A two-minute stroll southwest of Sa Plaça, the convent has a torno, a small revolving door through which you can receive pastries made by the nuns, in return for a few euros.