Sa Font is one of the few reminders of the Arab presence on the island. This complex qanawat (well and water distribution structure) is difficult to date but was taken over by the Muslims’ Christian successors after 1229. It lies in Pina, 5.5km northwest of Montuïri, just 50m south of the Església de Sants Cosme i Damià, on the road to Lloret de Vistalegre. Head down Carrer de Sa Font from the church and it's on the far side of the road.