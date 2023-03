The Museu de Gordiola glassworks and museum, set in a mock-Gothic palace and named for a family that's made glass since 1719, has a glassworks on the ground floor where you can observe the glassmakers and furnaces in action. Upstairs, the stained-glass illuminated museum has a riveting collection of glass items from around the world, some of great beauty and colour. The on-site shop contains some lovely pieces too. The museum lies 2.5km west of town on the Ma15.