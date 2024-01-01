The centrepiece of Plaça dels Hostals is the 17th-century Convent de Nostra Senyora de la Soledat, aka Can Conrado. If the main doors happen to be swung open, you can peer into the magnificent front courtyard, while a peek into the rear gardens can be had around the corner from Carrer Llarg.
