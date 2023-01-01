Binissalem's prosperity as a wine making town was reflected in the construction of several notable 18th- and 19th-century mansions. One that has been well preserved is Can Sabater, a country residence for the Catalan writer Llorenç Villalonga and now the Casa-Museu Llorenç Villalonga. Inside, note the 18th-century wine vats and room set aside for the crushing of grapes underfoot, and the many artefacts of the author's life, including his Civil War diary. Summer concerts are held in the garden.