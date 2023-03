Locals fill their own bottles (€1.5 to €3 per litre) from the vast, 18th-century vats at this delightfully old-school winery. Fashioned from olive wood and bound by sturdy rings of oak, these grand old barrels were a standard feature of cellars and mansions across much of this part of the island. They also bottle extra-virgin olive oil and hold 'micro-theatre' and other cultural events in the evocative space, heady with vinous fumes.