About 1.5km west of Lloseta on the road to Alaró is the German-owned and prize-winning Bodegas Castell Miquel. You can't miss the place – it looks like a little white castle. Besides wines like the 'Stairway to Heaven' cabernet sauvignon and 'Pearls of an Angel' cava, the German pharmaceutical professor who runs it, Dr Michael Popp, has also developed a red-wine pill, Resveroxan, that supposedly contributes to a longer and healthier life. Tours and tastings must be booked ahead.