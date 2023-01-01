One of Mallorca's biggest names in wine, having used the area's 300 annual days of sun to produce great grapes since 1858, Bodegas Macià Batle is based just outside of central Santa Maria. Tastings are free, or you can arrange a one-hour tour of the vineyard and production facilities, finishing with four wines and nibbles (adult/child €15/6, five per day March to October; three per day in quiet months). You can also admire their labels, all designed by renowned contemporary artists.