One of Mallorca's largest and most celebrated wineries, José Luis Ferrer, was launched in 1931. To get a better insight into the wine making process, hook onto one of the 45-minute guided tours, which start at 11am and 4.30pm most days, and include a three-wine tasting. More extensive (and expensive) tours are offered; call ahead to book. There's also the option of taking a train around the vineyards.