A 3km drive from Deià (take the road towards Sóller), or a slightly shorter walk, is Cala de Deià, one of the most bewitching of the Serra de Tramuntana’s coastal inlets. The enclosed arc of the bay is backed by a handful of houses and the small shingle beach is lapped by crystal-clear water crested with white surf. Competition for a parking spot a few hundred metres back up the road can be intense; get here early.

Backing it all up is Can Lluc, a simple oblong bar-eatery that sits sideways on to the sea, while on a rocky platform above the water, you can sit down for fresh fish at the larger Ca’s Patró March. Some fine walks criss-cross the area, such as the gentle Deià Coastal Path to the pleasant hamlet of Lluc Alcari. Three daily buses run from Deià (15-minute trip) from May to October.

If walking to the cove, follow the signposted road down from the village, which then becomes a rough path that crosses over the vehicular road at various points. Alternatively, walk down Carrer Felipe Bauzà (where the Village Cafe is) and then follow the road down by the S'hortet Teahouse, which will take you through olive groves to Cala de Deià below.