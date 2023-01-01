The Casa Natal de Santa Catalina Thomàs, birthplace of St Catherine Thomas, is tucked off to the side of the parish church, the Església de Sant Bartomeu, at the east end of the town. It houses a simple chapel and a facsimile of Pope Pius VI's declaration beatifying the saint in 1792; she was canonised in 1930.

Born in 1531 she is said to have had visions of (and was tempted by) the devil from a precocious age. Apparently this was a good thing and she wound up becoming a nun in the Església de Santa Magdalena in Palma, where she died in 1574. Sor Tomasseta, as she is affectionately known, has been venerated by locals ever since. There are no fixed opening hours, but you'll rarely find the doors closed.