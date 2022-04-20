Overview

Crowned by the spire of its Carthusian monastery, which slowly lifts the gaze to the Tramuntana's wooded slopes, Valldemossa is one of the island's most eye-catching sights. Set on a gentle rise, the village insists on aimless wandering and chance discoveries along pinched lanes, as breathtaking vistas onto the surrounding valley and hills and pockets of almost indescribable charm await. The allure of Valldemossa's tree-lined, cobbled lanes, stout stone houses and impressive villas means there's no shortage of visitors, and that the bulk of the restaurants and bars serve average fare at inflated prices. But it's not hard to slip away from the crowds and find a part of Valldemossa for yourself and revel in its manifold beauty.