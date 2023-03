Seven kilometres from Valldemossa is one of Habsburg Archduke Ludwig Salvator's residences. This delightful, rambling mansion is jammed with furniture and period items, including many of the archduke's books. Above all, the views are the stuff of dreams. Son Marroig hosts the Festival Internacional de Deià, a series of light-classical concerts on Thursday nights from June to September.

Ask if you can walk down to view the Sa Foradada rock formation.