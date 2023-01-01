From Es Puig, the hill at the heart of Deià, you peer across the rooftops of the higgledy-piggledy village and take in the full sweep of the valley to the glinting Mediterranean beyond. At the top is the modest parish church, the Església de Sant Joan Baptista (whose Museu Parroquial, with a collection of local religious paraphernalia, rarely opens). Opposite is the small town cemetery. Here lies ‘Robert Graves, Poeta, 24-4-1895 – 7-12-1985 E.P.D’ (en paz descanse, meaning ‘may he rest in peace’).

His simple resting place is at about 11 o'clock from a position standing in the entrance to the cemetery, towards the tombs at the rear. His second wife, Beryl Pritchard (Beryl Graves), who died in 2003, is buried at the other end of the graveyard (to the right as you walk in, against the far wall).