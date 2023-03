With tremendous views, Miramar, 5km north of Valldemossa on the road to Deià, is one of Habsburg Archduke Luis Salvador’s former residences. It's built on the site of a 13th-century monastery, founded by the evangelist and patron saint of Catalan literature, Ramon Llull. Here he wrote many of his works and trained brethren for the task of proselytising among the Muslims. Walk out the back and enjoy the stunning cliff-top view.