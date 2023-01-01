What a difference a bay makes. Located 2km south of Port d'Andratx, beautiful Cala Llamp is where locals gravitate for silence and sparkling, bottle-green water. There's no sand, but you can lie on a shelf of rock that tilts gently into the sea. The scenery is lovely too, with rugged, pine-cloaked cliffs rearing like an amphitheatre around the crescent-shaped cove. It's around a 30-minute walk, or you can drive by taking the Ma1020 from Port d’Andratx and following the signs over the ridge.