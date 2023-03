This very small cove, following a shallow curve down a dirt track from the car park above it, is all small pebbles, boulders and serene views. Pinched between the two jaws of the headland, it's only around 100m wide and sees few visitors, affording peace and quiet. Take the Ma1020 from Port d'Andratx towards Es Camp de Mar and look for the signs.

The bay is a popular anchorage spot, so there are usually quite a few yachts and boats offshore.