A synthetic meeting of landscape and architecture, the eccentric Museo Liedtke, 2km south of the port centre, was built between 1987 and 1993 into the cliffs near Cap de Sa Mola by German artist Dieter Walter Liedtke. Home to his art and temporary exhibitions, it's also a selling point for Liedtke's theories on life. The coastal views alone warrant the detour. Opening hours vary – it's worth calling ahead to check.