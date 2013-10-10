Welcome to Mallorca
The ever-popular star of the Mediterranean, Mallorca has a sunny personality thanks to its ravishing beaches, azure views, remote mountains and soulful hill towns.
Lyrical Landscapes
For Miró it was the pure Mediterranean light. For hikers and cyclists it is the Serra de Tramuntana's formidable limestone spires and bluffs. For others it is as fleeting as the almond blossom snowing on meadows in spring, or the interior's vineyards in their autumn mantle of gold. Wherever your journey takes you, Mallorca never fails to seduce. Cars conga along the coast in single file for views so enticing the resort postcards resemble cheap imitations. Even among the tourist swarms of mid-August you can find pockets of silence – trek to hilltop monasteries, pedal through honey-stone villages, sit under a night sky and engrave Mallorca's lyrical landscapes onto memory.
Return to Tradition
Mallorca's culture took a back seat to its beaches for decades, but the tides are changing. Up and down the island, locals are embracing their roots and revamping the island’s old manor houses, country estates and long-abandoned fincas (farmhouses, estates) into refined rural retreats. Spend silent moments among the olive, carob and almond groves and you'll soon fall for the quiet charm of Mallorca's hinterland. Summer is one long party and village festes (festivals) offer an appetising slice of island life.
Coastal Living
Mallorca tops Europe's summer holiday charts for many reasons, but one ranks above all others: the island's stunning coast. Beyond the built-up resorts, coves braid the island like a string of beads – each one a reminder of why the island's beaches have never lost their appeal. Go west for cliff-sculpted drama and sapphire seas, or head north for hikes to pine-flecked bays. Scope out deserted coves in the east, or dive off bone-white beaches in the south. With a room overlooking the bright-blue sea, sundown beach strolls to the backbeat of cicadas and restaurants open to the stars, you'll soon click into the laid-back groove of coastal living.
Mediterranean Flavours
Eating out in Palma has never been more exciting, with chefs – inspired as much by their Mallorcan grandmothers as Mediterranean nouvelle cuisine – adding a pinch of creativity and spice to the city's food scene. Inland, restaurants play up hale-and-hearty dishes, such as suckling pig spit-roast, to perfection, pairing them with locally grown wines. On the coast, bistros keep flavours clean, bright and simple, serving the catch of the day with big sea views.
Palma de Mallorca Hop-On Hop-Off Bus with Upgrades
Explore the stunning city of Palma de Mallorca, famous for its beautiful beaches and historic quarter, on-board our open-top City Sightseeing tour bus! The tour will take you to some of the city's most popular tourist hotspots including The Cathedral, Plaza Mayor, Bellver Castle and Avenida de Juame. In Palma de Mallorca, there's something for everyone to explore! If you'd like a deeper insight into the city's history, check out the Antoni Maura statue before boarding the tour at Stop 1, a monument of the famous former Spanish president. Pueblo Espanol - Stop 8 - is another interesting location, popular for being home to several replica's of iconic buildings across Spain. If you'd prefer a leisurely day out in Palma, why not hop-off at Plaza Mayor and enjoy the city's finest tapas or, hop-off at Porto Pi and enjoy a day of shopping! One of Palma's finest points of interest along the route is the Bellver Castle for it's interesting history and outstanding architecture. Add this experience onto your City Sightseeing bus tour to get even more out of your trip to Palma! Passengers can take advantage of our hop-on hop-off feature as many times as they like over a 24-hour period, or stay on the tour for the full duration of the tour, lasting approximately 80 minutes! The frequency and operating times of this tour vary on season - please see Departure's & Additional Information. The tour stops along this route are as follows: Antoni Maura Placa Mercat Ramblas Plaza de Espana Avenida Alexandre Rossello Porta des Camp Paseo Maritimo - El Molins Spanish Village Bellver Castle Plaza Gomila Valparaiso Miro Foundation12b. Marivent Porto Pi (Shopping Centre) Estacion Maritima (Port) Auditorium Es Baluard Jaime III Muelle Comercial Passengers can hop on and hop off at any of the 18 stops along the route. On-board the bus, passengers will also enjoy our informative audio commentary - accessible in English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Chinese, Russian and Catalan. Boat Tour Upgrade The combination tour includes your hop-on hop-off bus ticket plus a 1-hour boat tour around Palma Bay. The Boat Tour is seasonal and only operates between April and September. Bellver Castle Upgrade The combination tour includes your hop-on hop-off bus ticket plus admission to Bellver Castle. You will take the bus tour for 1.5 hours, followed by a 45-minute visit to Bellver Castle, a Gothic-style structure near Palma's city center!
Palma City Sightseeing with Boat Ride or Bellver Castle Option
The nearest stop to the cruise port is Stop 12. However, you may board the bus at any one of the 16 stops around the city. Palma de Mallorca, the capital of the island of Mallorca, which is famous for its beaches and beautiful sea, has a beautiful historic quarter, deeply marked by history. The cathedral, the Palace of Almudaina, the fish exchange, and Plaza Mayor are just some of the places where visitors must stop. You can hop on and off as many times as you like aboard this City Sightseeing open-top, double-decker bus. There are 16 stops, and the entire route takes approximately 80 minutes. The bus departs every 20 minutes from each stop. Tickets are valid for 24 or 48 hours from first use, depending on the option selected at checkout.This excursion is located within a 10-minute walk to the cruise port, so you determine the time you return to your ship in Palma de Mallorca. Please allow yourself ample time to enjoy the excursion and ensure your timely return to the port. This excursion is not covered by our worry-free policy.Boat Tour Upgrade The combination tour includes your hop-on hop-off bus ticket plus a 1-hour boat tour around Palma Bay with a selection of drinks and snacks served on board. (First tour is at 11am, last tour at 4:30pm, departing from Escalera Real.)Bellver Castle UpgradeThe combination tour includes your hop-on hop-off bus ticket plus admission to Bellver Castle. You will take the bus tour for 1.5 hours, followed by a 45-minute visit to Bellver Castle, a Gothic-style structure near Palma's city center.
Palma de Mallorca Bike Tour with Optional Tapas
Meet your guide in central Palma de Mallorca, put on your helmet and then pedal away through the streets. The pace is leisurely, allowing you to listen to your guide, and soak up all the sights as you go. Several stops are factored in to your itinerary for photos and stories about key landmarks, too.Follow a cycle path down to the old harbor, and the pass along the seafront and through the twisting streets of Palma de Mallorca Old Town. Admire pretty churches such as the Basilica of St Francesco, cut through Parc de la Mar, and pedal alongside the old city walls.After listening to tales about the city’s history, make a stop by Palma Cathedral (La Seu) to pose for photos in front of its magnificent Gothic facade. Hear how the stately place of worship was built on the site of an old Arab mosque, and learn about Antoni Gaudi — the Modernist genius responsible for some of the cathedral’s interior features.Continue through Plaza España and several pretty streets before stopping outside a beloved city tapas bar. If you have upgraded to include tapas, head inside! Alternatively, make your way back to the start point, passing along Borne Avenue and soaking up sights of Bellver Castle and the Port.Inside the tapas bar, treats await. Enjoy a drink (perhaps wine, beer or a soft drink) and enjoy three plates of tapas. As with most authentic Spanish tapas bars, the menu changes daily. However, you can expect some tasty local treats, perhaps a grazing plate of local cheese and ham or the ubiquitous patatas bravas (crispy Canarian potatoes, smothered in a spicy tomato sauce).After feasting on the tapas, make your way back to the start point, following the same route as described above.
Serra de Tramuntana Cliff-Jumping Small-Group Tour in Mallorca
Following a morning pickup by your minivan from your hotel in Mallorca, travel out of the city with your guide and head deep into the UNESCO-listed Serra de Tramuntana mountain range to begin your tour. On arrival at the base, pull on your wetsuit and harness and listen to a safety briefing from your guide. All the jump sites are checked for safety, leaving you free to enjoy your day to the full.During your cliff jumping adventure, abseil down rock faces, splash through fast-flowing streams and leap off high ledges into crystal-clear plunge pools. There are ledges and cliff drops throughout the Serra de Tramuntana suitable for everyone, from first-timers to thrill-seeking adrenaline junkies, so you can challenge yourself as much as you want!When your cliff jumping experience in the Serra de Tramuntana mountain range is over, hop back into your minivan for the return journey to your hotel in Mallorca where your tour will come to an end.
Mallorca in One Day Sightseeing Tour with Boat and Train Rides
When you are on Mallorca, in the Balearic Islands, head out on this guided sightseeing day trip to discover the beauty of the island. Get comfortable aboard an air-conditioned coach and while your guide explains interesting facts about the island, enjoy spectacular views of the Tramuntana, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed mountain range.Admire breathtaking views of the rock formations on the west coast of Mallorca as you head down a windy road to La Calobra. Here, have free time to explore the village, grab a snack in one of the small cafes around the port (own expense) or relax by the beach.Next, board a boat for your boat ride to Port Soller. During the 40-minute trip, and see how the high cliffs, rock formations and the blue and green colors of the water create a wonderful scene. When you arrive in Port Soller, if the time allows it enjoy free time to wander around the beautiful village, visit the historical port and have lunch (own expense) at one of the numerous restaurants while viewing the backdrop scenery of the Tramuntana. Continue your tour with a short trip on a tram to the village of Soller, located 1.8 miles (3 km) inland from Port Soller. When you arrive, follow your guide on a short walking tour around the village, and then board a wooden carriage train to Son Reus, on the outskirts of Palma de Mallorca. Relax on the vintage train and enjoy the views of olive trees, farms and the Soller Valley on the way; it’s a train journey that has remained almost intact since the train's first journey in the 1910s. When you get off the train at Son Reus, board your vehicle and enjoy the green landscape on the drive back to your hotel.
Mallorca Bike Tour: Cathedral, Parc de la Mar, Port Pickup
Meet your guide off of your cruise ship at Palma de Mallorca port. Then, put on your helmet and pedal away through the streets. The pace is leisurely, allowing you to listen to your guide and soak up all the sights as you go. Follow a bicycle path down to the old harbor, and continue along the seafront and through the winding streets of Palma de Mallorca Old Town. Admire grand churches such as the Basilica of St Francesco, cut through Parc de la Mar, and pedal alongside the old city walls. After listening to tales about the city’s history, make a stop by Palma Cathedral (La Seu) to pose for photos in front of its majestic Gothic facade. Hear how the cathedral was built on the site of an old Arab mosque, and learn about Antoni Gaudi — the Modernist architect responsible for many of the cathedral’s interior features. Continue through Plaza España and several picturesque streets before stopping outside a city tapas bar — one of the locals’ favorites. If you have upgraded to include tapas, hop off your bike and head inside. Alternatively, make your way back to the start point, passing along Borne Avenue and soaking up sights of Bellver Castle and the port. Inside the tapas bar, enjoy a drink (perhaps a glass of wine, a beer or a soft drink) and enjoy three plates of tapas. As with most authentic Spanish tapas bars, the menu changes daily. However, you can expect some delectable local treats, perhaps a grazing plate of local cheese and ham or patatas bravas (crispy Canarian potatoes in a spicy tomato sauce). With your appetite sated and your thirst quenched, jump back on your bike and, following the same route as described above, cycle together with your guide back to the port in time for your cruise departure. Worry-free Shore Excursion:We will ensure your timely return to the Palma de Mallorca port for this activity. In the rare event your ship has departed, we will arrange for transportation to the next port-of-call. If your ship is delayed and you are unable to attend this activity, your money will be refunded. See our terms and conditions for full details