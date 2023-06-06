Southern Mallorca

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Cala Figuera, Mallorca, Spain

© pixelliebe / Getty

Overview

The forbidding geography of the coast between the Badia de Palma (Bay of Palma) and Colònia de Sant Jordi has preserved this area as one of Mallorca's least developed. Much of the shoreline is ringed by high, impenetrable cliffs lashed endlessly by the waters of the Mediterranean. They may not always be very accessible, but their untamed, raw beauty is hypnotising.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Cap de Ses Salines

    Cap de Ses Salines

    Southern Mallorca

    Follow the Ma6110 highway 9km south of Llombards to reach the Cap de Ses Salines, a beautiful bluff on Mallorca's southernmost tip with a lighthouse (Far…

  • Capocorb Vell

    Capocorb Vell

    Southern Mallorca

    At this sprawling prehistoric village, you can wander along rocky pathways and beside rough stone structures that date to 1000 BCE. The site, which…

  • Cala Llombards

    Cala Llombards

    Southern Mallorca

    A petite cove defined by rough rock walls topped with pines, Cala Llombards is a truly beautiful place. A beach-hut bar and sun loungers shaded by palm…

  • Cala Pi

    Cala Pi

    Southern Mallorca

    Reached via a steep staircase (follow the signs along Cami de la Cala Pi), this beach is only 50m wide but it is a beauty, stretching more than 100m…

  • Es Pontàs

    Es Pontàs

    Southern Mallorca

    One of the top photo-ops on the south coast, this natural arch in between Cala Santanyí and Cala Llombards is a simply stunning sight. If you're fortunate…

  • Platja des Trenc

    Platja des Trenc

    Southern Mallorca

    Platja des Trenc, the largest undeveloped beach on Mallorca, runs 2km northwest from the southern edge of Colònia de Sant Jordi. With long stretches of…

  • Far de Cap Blanc

    Far de Cap Blanc

    Southern Mallorca

    You can't enter this lighthouse at Cap Blanc, which dates to 1863 with a light-beam that was originally fuelled by olive oil. But you can approach the…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Southern Mallorca with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.