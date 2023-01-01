Parc Nacional Marítim-Terrestre de l'Arxipèlag de Cabrera

Nineteen uninhabited islands and islets make up this national park, unique in the Balearic Islands. The archipelago comprises dry, hilly islands known for their birdlife, rich marine environment and healthy populations of 10 different types of lizard. Lying 16km from Colònia de Sant Jordi, many of the islands are reserved for wildlife research, and only the largest, Illa de Cabrera, can be visited. Access is limited to 200 to 300 people per day, and hiking, birdwatching and swimming are the main draws.

It is possible, with prior permission from the park authority, to visit the park in your own boat; however go with a tour operator.