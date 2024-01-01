Es Celler

Southern Mallorca

This restored farmhouse contains an ethnographic and natural history collection. Outside is a small botanic garden where you can see many endemic Balearic species.

  • Cap de Ses Salines

    Cap de Ses Salines

    10.55 MILES

    Follow the Ma6110 highway 9km south of Llombards to reach the Cap de Ses Salines, a beautiful bluff on Mallorca's southernmost tip with a lighthouse (Far…

  • Capocorb Vell

    Capocorb Vell

    18.85 MILES

    At this sprawling prehistoric village, you can wander along rocky pathways and beside rough stone structures that date to 1000 BCE. The site, which…

  • Cala Llombards

    Cala Llombards

    16.54 MILES

    A petite cove defined by rough rock walls topped with pines, Cala Llombards is a truly beautiful place. A beach-hut bar and sun loungers shaded by palm…

  • Cala Pi

    Cala Pi

    16.46 MILES

    Reached via a steep staircase (follow the signs along Cami de la Cala Pi), this beach is only 50m wide but it is a beauty, stretching more than 100m…

  • Es Pontàs

    Es Pontàs

    16.84 MILES

    One of the top photo-ops on the south coast, this natural arch in between Cala Santanyí and Cala Llombards is a simply stunning sight. If you're fortunate…

  • Santuari de Nostra Senyora de Cura

    Santuari de Nostra Senyora de Cura

    26.76 MILES

    This gracious monastery stands atop the 548m hill of Puig de Randa. Like most monasteries, it was built partly for defensive purposes, though the views…

  • Museu Arqueològic de Son Fornés

    Museu Arqueològic de Son Fornés

    29.9 MILES

    Housed in an 18th-century mill on the northwest edge of town, this enthusiastic, well-curated little museum explores the prehistoric talayotic…

  • People photographing shark in fishtank

    Palma Aquarium

    29.32 MILES

    Marine-research, -conservation and -preservation programs offset any animal-welfare qualms you may have visiting the excellent Palma Aquarium. Five…

1. Sa Plageta

0.37 MILES

Surrounded by low pine-clad hills, this peaceful beach is a delightful place for a picnic and/or watery romp.

3. S’Espalmador

0.64 MILES

Tucked behind the point of the same name is this peaceful little cove.

4. Castillo de Cabrera

1.01 MILES

Attacked, damaged and rebuilt repeatedly since its 14th-century origin, this squat hexagonal tower guards Cabrera's eastern harbour. At one point it was…

6. Platja de Ses Roquetes

12.14 MILES

This broad stretch of white sand is lapped by clear, shallow waters, and looks across to a scattering of small islands. Nudism is allowed.

8. Platja des Trenc

14.26 MILES

Platja des Trenc, the largest undeveloped beach on Mallorca, runs 2km northwest from the southern edge of Colònia de Sant Jordi. With long stretches of…