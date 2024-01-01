This restored farmhouse contains an ethnographic and natural history collection. Outside is a small botanic garden where you can see many endemic Balearic species.
10.55 MILES
Follow the Ma6110 highway 9km south of Llombards to reach the Cap de Ses Salines, a beautiful bluff on Mallorca's southernmost tip with a lighthouse (Far…
18.85 MILES
At this sprawling prehistoric village, you can wander along rocky pathways and beside rough stone structures that date to 1000 BCE. The site, which…
16.54 MILES
A petite cove defined by rough rock walls topped with pines, Cala Llombards is a truly beautiful place. A beach-hut bar and sun loungers shaded by palm…
16.46 MILES
Reached via a steep staircase (follow the signs along Cami de la Cala Pi), this beach is only 50m wide but it is a beauty, stretching more than 100m…
16.84 MILES
One of the top photo-ops on the south coast, this natural arch in between Cala Santanyí and Cala Llombards is a simply stunning sight. If you're fortunate…
Santuari de Nostra Senyora de Cura
26.76 MILES
This gracious monastery stands atop the 548m hill of Puig de Randa. Like most monasteries, it was built partly for defensive purposes, though the views…
Museu Arqueològic de Son Fornés
29.9 MILES
Housed in an 18th-century mill on the northwest edge of town, this enthusiastic, well-curated little museum explores the prehistoric talayotic…
29.32 MILES
Marine-research, -conservation and -preservation programs offset any animal-welfare qualms you may have visiting the excellent Palma Aquarium. Five…
Nearby Southern Mallorca attractions
0.37 MILES
Surrounded by low pine-clad hills, this peaceful beach is a delightful place for a picnic and/or watery romp.
2. Parc Nacional Marítim-Terrestre de l'Arxipèlag de Cabrera
0.38 MILES
Nineteen uninhabited islands and islets make up this national park, unique in the Balearic Islands. The archipelago comprises dry, hilly islands known for…
0.64 MILES
Tucked behind the point of the same name is this peaceful little cove.
1.01 MILES
Attacked, damaged and rebuilt repeatedly since its 14th-century origin, this squat hexagonal tower guards Cabrera's eastern harbour. At one point it was…
12.14 MILES
This broad stretch of white sand is lapped by clear, shallow waters, and looks across to a scattering of small islands. Nudism is allowed.
7. Centro de Visitantes Parque Nacional de Cabrera
12.7 MILES
At the northeastern end of town, watched over by a whale-skeleton sentry, this stone-and-glass swirl of a building is part aquarium and part…
14.26 MILES
Platja des Trenc, the largest undeveloped beach on Mallorca, runs 2km northwest from the southern edge of Colònia de Sant Jordi. With long stretches of…