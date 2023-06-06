Overview

Pollença is beautiful. On a late summer afternoon, when its stone houses glow in the fading light, cicadas strike up their tentative drone and the burble of chatter floats from cafe terraces lining the Placa Major, the town is like the Mallorca you always hoped you would discover. Its postcard looks and vaguely bohemian air have drawn artists, writers and luminaries from Winston Churchill to Agatha Christie over the years. Saunter through its gallery and boutique-lined backstreets or pull up a ringside chair on the square at sundown to watch the world go by and you too will be smitten. Even better, check into one of Pollença's lovely hotels and overnight here to make the most of its historic charm.