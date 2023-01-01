Església de la Mare de Déu dels Àngels

A church was first raised on this site in Gothic style shortly after the conquest in 1229, but was given a complete makeover in the 18th century, so what you see today overlooking the Plaça Major is predominantly baroque. The unusually simple rough-sandstone facade is a superb backdrop to the square. Illuminated by a rose window, the interior has an unusual and barrel-vaulted ceiling with extravagant ceiling frescoes (some restored with a heavy hand) and a magnificent, and overblown altarpiece.