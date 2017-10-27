Welcome to Singapore
Capitalising on its melting pot of cultures, Singapore is finally getting some spark, and is fast becoming one of Asia’s hit-list destinations.
Here, There, Everywhere
Whizzing around Singapore can take a matter of minutes, thanks to one of the world’s most efficient and widespread public transport systems. Hankering for a roti prata breakfast in Little India, but want to visit the temples in Chinatown before lunch? No problem, you’ll be there in a jiffy using the sparkling MRT system – and why not stop at Marina Bay for a spot of shopping on your way? Plus, with new metro lines opening practically every two years, this tiny island just keeps on becoming easier to explore.
The Island of Feasting
Food in Singapore is taken very seriously. From cheap hawker fare to Michelin-starred fine dining, food-enamoured Singaporeans will line up for it, Instagram the hell out of it and passionately debate whether it is ‘die, die, must try’ – Singlish slang for ‘to die for’. Don’t fret about finding a place to chow down, as each neighbourhood is home to local hawker centres and coffeeshops dishing up some of the island’s best meals for just a couple of bucks. Simply follow your nose or join the longest queue – whatever morsels lie at the end, they are almost guaranteed to be scrumptious.
A Green City
The concrete jungles that once dominated Singapore’s skyline are slowly giving way to green skyscrapers, which look more like living ecosystems than business hubs. Fervently working towards its ‘City in a Garden’ dream, the nation is ploughing money into becoming more sustainable and well, green. Head out of town a little and you’ll find plenty of walking trails, treetop jungle bridges, wildlife galore and the city's green jewel, the Unesco World Heritage–listed Singapore Botanic Gardens: these are the lungs of Singapore.
Shopping Frenzy
When the sweltering outdoor heat gets too much, Singaporeans love ducking inside for a spot of retail therapy and a good dose of air-conditioning. Orchard Rd is the queen of shopping malls: with all the high-street brands, plenty of high-fashion houses, and a few discount outlets thrown into the mix, everyone’s needs (and more often wants) are catered for here. If you prefer your shopping a little less mass-market, head out to local neighbourhoods for independent designers, quirky art galleries, bustling markets, Chinese medicines, Persian carpets and a sari or two.
Singapore Zoo with Transfer, Breakfast with Orangutans Option
Meet your guide upon hotel pickup in Singapore for a comfortable, air-conditioned ride first to the ticket collection center, then to the Singapore Zoo. Located on the northern part of the island, the zoo boasts a new concept in animal keeping that features landscaped gardens where animals roam freely in naturalistic habitats. The 64-acre (26-hectare) wildlife park, nestled within the lush Mandai rainforest, is home to 3,600 animals representing more than 300 species of mammals, birds and reptiles. If you’ve booked the optional upgrade, start with a jungle breakfast among an amazing family of orangutans (see below) before boarding the open tram for your morning tour. Those who do not select the breakfast option have free time to explore the zoo at leisure before the guided portion begins. Then hop aboard a tram for an informative ride around the open spaces that are specially designed to replicate the natural environments of the critters, from the Himalayan foothills to the Southeast Asian rainforest. There are protective barriers that keep you a safe distance from animals such as zebras and elephants, but you can expect a number of amazing creatures to come right up to your tram as you travel. Along the way, you will stop to get out and explore on foot, too. With commentary highlighting the plight of these magnificent creatures, Singapore Zoo hopes to inspire in its guests a respect and deep appreciation of nature.
Singapore's Chinatown Trishaw Night Tour with Transfer
Start your tour with a pickup from your centrally located Singapore city or Sentosa Island hotel. Board your air-conditioned coach with your guide and enjoy the views as you travel to Singapore’s downtown district. Begin in Chinatown, a prettily illuminated warren of markets, eateries and stalls bursting with activity. As you walk, learn from your guide about its origins as the first home of Singapore’s early Chinese immigrants. Savor the atmosphere and history of the bustling, temple-dotted lanes, and stop at a Chinese medicine hall to learn about traditional Chinese medical practices. Hear how herbs and activities like tai chi and acupuncture have been used since ancient times to stay healthy. After dinner at a Chinatown restaurant, browse the myriad of stalls in the fascinating Night Market, where you can bargain with local vendors for gifts and souvenirs. Then board a 2-seater trishaw for a memorable ride. Be swept up in the captivating street theater around you as your cyclist-chauffeur pedals you through the Night Market and Chinatown to Clarke Quay.Leave your trishaw here and enjoy a Singapore River cruise on a bumboat, a modern version of the old cargo vessels that once plied the river. Admire the illuminated skyscrapers and glimpse the iconic Merlion statue and the three towers of the Marina Bay Sands complex along the way.
Singapore Shared Arrival Transfer: Airport to Hotel
Travel from Singapore Changi Airport to your Singapore City Hotel or your Sentosa Island hotel. Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver. At time of booking, YOU MUST include the following flight and hotel details: Arrival Flight Number Arrival Time Hotel Name (where you would like to be dropped off) Hotel Address
Singapore Private Arrival Transfer: Airport to Hotel
When making a booking, you will need to advise your flight details and your accommodation details. Your transfer will be confirmed within 24 hours and you will be provided with a travel voucher to present to the driver.Vehicles used: PRIVATE - Air-conditioned Standard Sedan Car (2000cc) (1 to 2 people) PRIVATE - Air-conditioned Minivan (3 to 6 people) At time of booking, YOU MUST include the following flight and hotel details: Arrival Flight Number Arrival Time Hotel Name (where you would like to be dropped off) Hotel Address Price is per person, based on 3 to 6 adults per car/vehicle.
Singapore Hop-On Hop-Off 24- or 48-Hour Bus Tour
With your 24-hour or 48-hour hop on hop off ticket, passengers will have access to both the Yellow and Red Lines. With 38 tour stops in total, there’s plenty for passengers to see and do! Along the Yellow Line, notable attractions to hop-off and explore include the Marina Bay Sands, where you will find the world’s longest elevated pool as well as some of Singapore’s most exciting nightlife and roof-top restaurants! Hop back on to the tour bus and enjoy incredible panoramic sea views from the open-top deck. Experience a real feel for the culture of Singapore by hopping off at Stop 11 and tasting traditional Singapore cuisine at the Zion Food Centre. You can also head over to the Singapore Arts Museum at Stop 24 to see some of the city’s finest and most impressive artwork. Hop on to the Red Line and enjoy the most amazing views from our tour bus of Little India and Kampong Glam. These neighbourhoods are unique for their vibrant streets and colourful buildings – you can also find several fantastic eateries and shops here if you’d like to take a break from touring, just hop back on to the bus when you’re ready! The full list of tour stops along the routes are: Yellow Line: 1. Suntec Hub 2. Pan Pacific 3. Singapore Flyer 4. Marina Bay Sands 5. Fullerton Hotel 6. City Hall 7. Clarke Quay 8. Liang Court 9. Robertson Quay 10. Miramar Hotel 11. Zion Food Centre 12. Wheelock Place 13. Tourism Court 14. Botanic Gardens 15. Orchard Hotel 16. Marriott Hotel 17. Mandarin Orchard 18. SVC Orchard 19. Orchard Plaza 20. Rendezvous Hotel 21. Singapore Arts Museum 22. Raffles City Red Line: 23. Suntec Hub 24. Fu Lu Shou 25. Little India 26. Mustafa Centre 27. Golden Landmark 28. Kampong Glam 29. Hotel Intercontinental 30. City Hall 31. Supreme Court 32. S. Suntec Hub 33. Chinatown 34. Kreta Ayer 35. People’s Park Centre 36. Hong Lim Park 37. Old Custom House 38. Marina Bay Sands Convention Passengers can hop on and hop off at any of these tour stops to explore at their own leisure, or, stay on the tour for a full loop taking approximately 50 minutes.
Singapore Zoo Night Safari Walk, Tram with Dinner Option
Your tour of Singapore Zoo Night Safari, winner of the Singapore Tourism Awards Best Leisure Attraction Experience, takes you through 98 acres (40 hectares) of secondary jungle adjoining Singapore Zoo, enhanced by subtle moon-glow lighting. The mystery and drama of the tropical jungle comes alive after dusk, and you'll experience a thrilling sense of roaming through the night safari as you travel through the grounds by open tram. You'll pass a large reservoir and weave through habitats specially designed to replicate the natural environment, from the Himalayan foothills to the Southeast Asian rainforest and Indian subcontinent. Then set out on a safari trail as you walk with your guide. On the Fishing Cat Trail, search for wild animals native to the forest, including feline hunters stalking their prey in the river. Be on the lookout for big cats such as a Gir lion or a pair of Sri Lankan leopards on the Leopard Trail. The Malayan tiger, spotted hyenas and red river hogs can be seen along the East Lodge Trail. Or, head to the Singapore Zoo Night Safari’s newest attraction—the Wallaby Trail—to find fascinating nocturnal wildlife native to Australia. There's no better way to complete your adventure than with an amazing show on stage, included with your admission. Creatures of the Night Show This 20-minute animal extravaganza brings you right into the heart of the rainforest. This highly interactive show demonstrates the unique behaviors and skills of nocturnal creatures like the otter, binturong, civet and more. Be amazed by the powerful jaws of a spotted hyena and cheer on the African serval as it shows you its ability to leap for prey. Thumbuakar Performance This Night Safari fire show includes a lively display of cultural dance moves from a crowd-pleasing troop of Thumbuakar warriors. They’ll heat up your night with their energy, rhythm and amazing fire-eating skills along with flame-throwing demonstrations and breathtaking stunts! Optional Upgrade: Buffet DinnerWhy not complete your Singapore Zoo Night Safari experience with dinner at the Ulu Ulu Safari Restaurant? This 600-seat signature restaurant offers an extensive array of local favorites and international cuisine in a charmingly ethnic setting. Dine under burnished wooden beams and rustic rattan fans or opt for an al fresco setting and drink in the symphony of the cicadas, frogs and other night creatures while a herd of Ankole cattle grazes nearby.