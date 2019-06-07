Universal Studios Singapore

Southeast Asia's first and only Universal Studios is one of Universal's smaller parks but offers an array of thrilling rides and interactive shows alongside a slew of restaurants and shops, all themed after popular Hollywood blockbusters. There's something for everyone, from kid-friendly attractions to adrenaline-pumping rides.

Thrilling Roller-Coasters & Rides

For an adrenaline rush like no other, head straight to Battlestar Galactica: HUMAN vs CYLON – the world's tallest duelling roller-coaster. Opt for the red HUMAN track for an exciting ride, or amplify the thrills on the blue CYLON track, where your legs dangle freely. If you're craving heart-pounding thrills, embark on the Revenge of the Mummy, where you'll navigate dark tunnels searching for the Book of the Living. TRANSFORMERS: The Ride takes immersion to new heights with its 3D glasses, thrusting you into the action as you assist the Autobots in their battle against the Decepticons. If you need to cool down, the Jurassic Park Rapids Adventure starts as a leisurely float on a circular raft that quickly escalates as dinosaurs rampage!

Planning Tip: If lining up isn't your thing, it might be worth investing in an express pass (from S$80), which lets you jump in the fast lane once for each participating ride.

For the Kids

Good news for the faint-hearted or those with kids: not all the rides are gut-wrenchers. For milder thrills, Far Far Away is a good section to start in, with the junior roller-coaster Puss in Boots: Giant Journey and Enchanted Airways. Venture into Ancient Egypt for the popular Treasure Hunters ride, offering a unique 'drive' through an excavation site. For a whimsical journey through space, hop aboard the Sesame Street Spaghetti Space Chase, where Elmo and Grover guide you on an interstellar adventure fit for the whole family. And for fans of the Despicable Me series, the newly opened Minion Land beckons with its Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, a thrilling 3D ride available only in Singapore.

Lights, Camera, Action!

Give your feet a well-deserved rest and enter the air-conditioned comfort of indoor entertainment. Lights, Camera, Action! Hosted by Steven Spielberg is a fun insight into movie magic and the wonders of special effects. Head on a journey into the world of Shrek with the immersive Shrek 4-D Adventure; you'll feel right in the heart of Shrek's universe. And don't miss the lively Trolls: Hug Time Jubilee, an all-singing, all-dancing spectacular.