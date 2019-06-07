Cody Yim / 500px

Universal Studios Singapore

Top choice in Singapore

LoginSave

Southeast Asia's first and only Universal Studios is one of Universal's smaller parks but offers an array of thrilling rides and interactive shows alongside a slew of restaurants and shops, all themed after popular Hollywood blockbusters. There's something for everyone, from kid-friendly attractions to adrenaline-pumping rides.

Thrilling Roller-Coasters & Rides

For an adrenaline rush like no other, head straight to Battlestar Galactica: HUMAN vs CYLON – the world's tallest duelling roller-coaster. Opt for the red HUMAN track for an exciting ride, or amplify the thrills on the blue CYLON track, where your legs dangle freely. If you're craving heart-pounding thrills, embark on the Revenge of the Mummy, where you'll navigate dark tunnels searching for the Book of the Living. TRANSFORMERS: The Ride takes immersion to new heights with its 3D glasses, thrusting you into the action as you assist the Autobots in their battle against the Decepticons. If you need to cool down, the Jurassic Park Rapids Adventure starts as a leisurely float on a circular raft that quickly escalates as dinosaurs rampage!

Planning Tip: If lining up isn't your thing, it might be worth investing in an express pass (from S$80), which lets you jump in the fast lane once for each participating ride.

For the Kids

Good news for the faint-hearted or those with kids: not all the rides are gut-wrenchers. For milder thrills, Far Far Away is a good section to start in, with the junior roller-coaster Puss in Boots: Giant Journey and Enchanted Airways. Venture into Ancient Egypt for the popular Treasure Hunters ride, offering a unique 'drive' through an excavation site. For a whimsical journey through space, hop aboard the Sesame Street Spaghetti Space Chase, where Elmo and Grover guide you on an interstellar adventure fit for the whole family. And for fans of the Despicable Me series, the newly opened Minion Land beckons with its Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, a thrilling 3D ride available only in Singapore.

Lights, Camera, Action! 

Give your feet a well-deserved rest and enter the air-conditioned comfort of indoor entertainment. Lights, Camera, Action! Hosted by Steven Spielberg is a fun insight into movie magic and the wonders of special effects. Head on a journey into the world of Shrek with the immersive Shrek 4-D Adventure; you'll feel right in the heart of Shrek's universe. And don't miss the lively Trolls: Hug Time Jubilee, an all-singing, all-dancing spectacular.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Battlebox

    Battlebox

    3.22 MILES

    Take a tour through the Battlebox Museum, the former command post of the British during WWII, and get lost in the eerie and deathly quiet 26-room…

  • SINGAPORE - MARCH 1, 2015: Day scene of Henderson wave bridge, Singapore. Henderson wave bridge is one of the most attractive pedestrian bridge in Singapore. ; Shutterstock ID 326798276; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Gillmore; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online-Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: 65050/ Online Design /LaurenGillmore/POI

    Southern Ridges

    2.47 MILES

    Made up of a series of parks and hills connecting Kent Ridge Park to Mt Faber and the Labrador Nature Reserve, the Southern Ridges will have you trekking…

  • The red Panda

    Singapore Zoo

    10.41 MILES

    The line between zoo and botanic oasis blurs at this pulse-slowing sweep of spacious, naturalistic enclosures and interactive attractions. Get up close to…

  • Supertree Grove in the Garden by the Bay in Singapore

    Gardens by the Bay

    3.55 MILES

    Singapore's 21st-century botanical garden is a S$1 billion, 101-hectare fantasy land of space-age biodomes, high-tech Supertrees and whimsical sculptures…

  • National Gallery Singapore

    National Gallery Singapore

    3.11 MILES

    Connected by a striking aluminium and glass canopy, Singapore's historic City Hall and Old Supreme Court buildings now form the city's breathtaking…

  • Singapore Botanic Gardens

    Singapore Botanic Gardens

    3.64 MILES

    Singapore's 74-hectare botanic wonderland is a Unesco World Heritage Site and one of the city's most arresting attractions. Established in 1860, it's a…

  • MacRitchie Reservoir Park, Singapore

    MacRitchie Reservoir

    5.97 MILES

    MacRitchie Reservoir makes for a calming, evocative jungle escape. Walking trails skirt the water's edge and snake through the mature secondary rainforest…

  • Baba House

    Baba House

    1.79 MILES

    Baba House is one of Singapore's best-preserved Peranakan heritage homes. Built in the 1890s, this beautiful blue three-storey building was donated to the…

View more attractions

Nearby Singapore attractions

1. Singapore Oceanarium

0.12 MILES

You'll be gawking at more than 800 species of aquatic creature at Singapore's impressive, sprawling aquarium. The state-of-the-art complex recreates 49…

2. Images of Singapore Live

0.34 MILES

Using actors, immersive exhibitions and dramatic light-and-sound effects, Images of Singapore Live resuscitates the nation's history, from humble Malay…

3. Palawan Beach

0.55 MILES

The most kid-friendly of Sentosa's three beaches, perfect for a family day out with calm ocean waters, playgrounds and a suspension bridge to an off-shore…

4. Siloso Beach

0.58 MILES

The most popular of Sentosa's three beaches is jam-packed with beach activities, eateries and bars.

5. Fort Siloso

0.82 MILES

Dating from the 1880s, when Sentosa was called Pulau Blakang Mati (Malay for 'the island behind which lies death'), this British coastal fort was famously…

6. Mt Faber Park

0.98 MILES

The eponymous mountain (105m) is at the heart of Mt Faber Park and the climax to the Southern Ridges nature walk. The most spectacular (and exorbitantly…

7. Mt Faber

1.07 MILES

One of the highest points in Singapore, standing 105m above sea level, and the centrepiece of Mt Faber Park.