Take a tour through the Battlebox Museum, the former command post of the British during WWII, and get lost in the eerie and deathly quiet 26-room underground complex. War veterans and Britain’s Imperial War Museum helped recreate the authentic bunker environs; life-size models re-enact the fateful surrender to the Japanese on 15 February 1942. Japanese Morse codes are still etched on the walls. Due to the tour length and underground location, the museum is recommended for children over eight years old.

Enthusiasts can also join the Of Graves, Guns & Battles tour (adult/child under 13 yr S$38/18), which includes Fort Canning Hill, every Monday and Thursday at 2pm (except public holidays).