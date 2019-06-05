Istana Heritage Gallery

If your visit to Singapore doesn't coincide with one of the five days per year the Istana opens to the public (or you don't have time to spend hours queuing on one of those days), you can take a peek behind the formidable gates at this informative museum. Discover the building's history, peruse the guest book, marvel at opulent state gifts and even sit for a picture-perfect moment in front of a life-size backdrop of the East Drawing Room.

Look out for the replica Mandor (supervisor in Malay) statue who watches over guests entering Istana.