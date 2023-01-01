Emerald Hill Road

Take time out from your shopping to wander up frangipani-scented Emerald Hill Rd, graced with some of Singapore's finest terrace houses. Special mentions go to No 56 (one of the earliest buildings here, built in 1902), No 39 to 45 (unusually wide frontages and a grand Chinese-style entrance gate), and No 120 to 130 (art deco features dating from around 1925). At the Orchard Rd end of the hill is a cluster of popular bars housed in fetching shophouse renovations.