Gardens by the Bay

Singapore's 21st-century botanical garden is a S$1 billion, 101-hectare fantasy land of space-age biodomes, high-tech Supertrees and whimsical sculptures. The Flower Dome replicates the dry Mediterranean climates found across the world, while the astounding Cloud Forest is a tropical montane affair. The blooming Floral Fantasy, opened in 2019, interweaves floral artistry and technology magically, complete with a 4D ride. Connecting two of the Supertrees is the OCBC Skyway, offering knockout views. At 7.45pm and 8.45pm, the Supertrees burst into light for the Garden Rhapsody show.

OCBC Skyway tickets can be purchased at the Ticketing Hub and at the Supertree Grove. Bundle tickets to all the attractions are available and it's suggested to purchase Floral Fantasy tickets a few days in advance to nab your preferred entry time.

Directly west of Supertree Grove are the Heritage Gardens, four themed spaces inspired by the cultures of Singapore's three main ethnic groups – Chinese, Malay and Indian – as well as its former colonial ruler. South of the Supertree Grove is British artist Marc Quinn's extraordinary sculpture, Planet, a 7-tonne infant seemingly floating above the lawn. It's one of several artworks gracing the grounds.

If you have kids in tow, head to the Children's Garden, which features a water playground (with shower and changing facilities), as well as a huge tree house and adventure playground. The Visitor Centres offer stroller hire (S$2), lockers (S$2 to S$6 depending on size) and audio guides (S$4), or if you prefer, jump on the outdoor gardens tour shuttle bus (adult/child under 13 years S$8/3) for a whiz around the garden to an audio commentary.

Regular shuttle buses (9am to 9pm; unlimited rides S$3) run between Bayfront Plaza and the conservatories.