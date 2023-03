Designed by Israeli-born architect Moshe Safdie, Marina Bay Sands is a sprawling hotel, casino, mall, theatre, exhibition and museum complex. Star of the show is the Marina Bay Sands hotel, its three 55-storey towers connected by a cantilevered SkyPark. Head up for a drink and stellar views at CÉ LA VI, before catching a show at the MasterCard Theatres or doing serious damage to your credit card at the Shoppes.