Singapore Flyer

Las Vegas' High Roller may have since stolen its 'World's Biggest Observation Wheel' title, but Singapore's 165m-tall Ferris wheel continues to serve up a gobsmacking panorama. On a clear day, the 30-minute ride will have you peering out over the Colonial District, CBD and Marina Bay, the high-rise housing sprawl to the east and out to the ship-clogged South China Sea. The wheel's construction is documented in an on-site multimedia display, Journey of Dreams.