Declared the World's Largest Fountain (though not Most Attractive) in the Guinness Book of Records in 1998, the Fountain of Wealth has since had its title stolen in 2009 by an even larger fountain (in South Korea). Nonetheless, it's still pretty impressive. For good luck you'll need to walk around the central base, touching the water. Don't let the glass walls get in your way – head inside during one of the three opening sessions to walk on the fountain.

Come dark it bursts into colour with nightly light displays.