This 67m-high memorial is dedicated to the civilian victims of the Japanese occupation of Singapore. The four pillars represent the shared suffering of Singapore's main ethnic groups (Chinese, Eurasians, Indians and Malays) and is often referred to as 'the chopsticks'. Directly below lies a burial chamber that contains the exhumed remains of civilian war victims.
Civilian War Memorial
Colonial District, the Quays & Marina Bay
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.88 MILES
The line between zoo and botanic oasis blurs at this pulse-slowing sweep of spacious, naturalistic enclosures and interactive attractions. Get up close to…
0.97 MILES
Singapore's 21st-century botanical garden is a S$1 billion, 101-hectare fantasy land of space-age biodomes, high-tech Supertrees and whimsical sculptures…
0.29 MILES
Connected by a striking aluminium and glass canopy, Singapore's historic City Hall and Old Supreme Court buildings now form the city's breathtaking…
2.86 MILES
Singapore's 74-hectare botanic wonderland is a Unesco World Heritage Site and one of the city's most arresting attractions. Established in 1860, it's a…
4.1 MILES
Made up of a series of parks and hills connecting Kent Ridge Park to Mt Faber and the Labrador Nature Reserve, the Southern Ridges will have you trekking…
3.68 MILES
MacRitchie Reservoir makes for a calming, evocative jungle escape. Walking trails skirt the water's edge and snake through the mature secondary rainforest…
1.62 MILES
Baba House is one of Singapore's best-preserved Peranakan heritage homes. Built in the 1890s, this beautiful blue three-storey building was donated to the…
0.44 MILES
This remarkable museum houses the region's most comprehensive collection of pan-Asian treasures. Its galleries explore the history, cultures, textiles and…
Nearby Colonial District, the Quays & Marina Bay attractions
0.15 MILES
This giant bronze ring by architect-turned-artist Sun Yu-Li creates optical illusions and seems to get smaller or larger depending on where you stand.
0.16 MILES
Although its resplendent lobby is only accessible to hotel and restaurant guests, Singapore's most iconic slumber palace is worth a quick visit for its…
0.17 MILES
Abstract sculpture by Belgian sculptor Olivier Strebelle.
0.19 MILES
Funded by Scottish merchants and built by Indian convicts, this wedding cake of a cathedral stands in stark contrast to the glass and steel surrounding it…
5. Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay
0.2 MILES
Singapore’s S$600 million Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay offers a nonstop program of international and local performances, and free outdoor performances…
0.21 MILES
After years of neglect, the art deco Capitol Theatre was freshly restored in 2015 and is once again taking centre stage. Built in 1929 and locally dubbed …
0.21 MILES
This grassy field is home to the Singapore Cricket Club and Singapore Recreation Club. During WWII, the invading Japanese herded the European community…
0.24 MILES
Now the home of trendy restaurants and entertainment hot spots, including famed Whitegrass and exotic Coriander Leaf, neo-classical Chijmes was once a…