Civilian War Memorial

This 67m-high memorial is dedicated to the civilian victims of the Japanese occupation of Singapore. The four pillars represent the shared suffering of Singapore's main ethnic groups (Chinese, Eurasians, Indians and Malays) and is often referred to as 'the chopsticks'. Directly below lies a burial chamber that contains the exhumed remains of civilian war victims.

