St Andrew's Cathedral

Funded by Scottish merchants and built by Indian convicts, this wedding cake of a cathedral stands in stark contrast to the glass and steel surrounding it. Completed in 1838 but torn down and rebuilt in its present form in 1862 after lightning damage, it's one of Singapore's finest surviving examples of English Gothic architecture. Interesting details include the tropics-friendly porte-cochère (carriage porch) entrance – designed to shelter passengers – and the colourful stained glass adorning the western wall.