Armenian Church

The Armenians were the first Christian community to build a permanent place of worship in Singapore – this handsome, neoclassical number was designed by eminent colonial architect George Coleman. Consecrated in 1836 and dedicated to St Gregory the Illuminator, the building features a Greek cruciform plan and elegant Roman Doric columns and pilasters. The tower and spire were added in the 1850s. Pushing up orchids in the graveyard is Agnes Joaquim, discoverer of Singapore's national flower – the Vanda Miss Joaquim orchid.

The Armenian Heritage Gallery opened in 2018 and features artefacts, books, photos and other historical items documenting the Armenian community in Singapore and Asia. Housed in the Parsonage building, adjacent to the church, email gallery@armeniansinasia.org a week in advance to organise a viewing.