A small contemporary art gallery, Art-2 offers a melange of mediums ranging from sculpture and ceramics to painting and paperwork from Southeast Asia.
Art-2 Gallery
Colonial District, the Quays & Marina Bay
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.79 MILES
The line between zoo and botanic oasis blurs at this pulse-slowing sweep of spacious, naturalistic enclosures and interactive attractions. Get up close to…
1.28 MILES
Singapore's 21st-century botanical garden is a S$1 billion, 101-hectare fantasy land of space-age biodomes, high-tech Supertrees and whimsical sculptures…
0.21 MILES
Connected by a striking aluminium and glass canopy, Singapore's historic City Hall and Old Supreme Court buildings now form the city's breathtaking…
2.53 MILES
Singapore's 74-hectare botanic wonderland is a Unesco World Heritage Site and one of the city's most arresting attractions. Established in 1860, it's a…
3.64 MILES
Made up of a series of parks and hills connecting Kent Ridge Park to Mt Faber and the Labrador Nature Reserve, the Southern Ridges will have you trekking…
3.67 MILES
MacRitchie Reservoir makes for a calming, evocative jungle escape. Walking trails skirt the water's edge and snake through the mature secondary rainforest…
1.21 MILES
Baba House is one of Singapore's best-preserved Peranakan heritage homes. Built in the 1890s, this beautiful blue three-storey building was donated to the…
0.33 MILES
This remarkable museum houses the region's most comprehensive collection of pan-Asian treasures. Its galleries explore the history, cultures, textiles and…
Nearby Colonial District, the Quays & Marina Bay attractions
1. Old Hill Street Police Station
0.02 MILES
An architectural pin-up famed for its Technicolor shutters and neo-Renaissance design, the Old Hill Street Police Station houses a string of well-known…
0.02 MILES
The only gallery in Singapore specialising in Australian Indigenous art, Redot sources its captivating pieces from community-based art centres.
3. Civil Defence Heritage Gallery
0.13 MILES
This small yet fascinating museum narrates the history of Singapore's civil defence, with a large emphasis on the fire service. The ground floor showcases…
0.15 MILES
Singapore's New Supreme Court is a sci-fi statement co-designed by Sir Norman Foster's firm Foster + Partners.
0.16 MILES
The Armenians were the first Christian community to build a permanent place of worship in Singapore – this handsome, neoclassical number was designed by…
0.16 MILES
Often referred to as 'new Parliament', the building is situated behind the Old Parliament House. It was opened in 1999 and proceedings are open to the…
0.2 MILES
Named after Singapore’s second colonial governor, Sir Andrew Clarke, this is the busiest and most popular of Singapore's three quays. How much time you…
0.21 MILES
