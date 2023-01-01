Civil Defence Heritage Gallery

This small yet fascinating museum narrates the history of Singapore's civil defence, with a large emphasis on the fire service. The ground floor showcases numerous heritage fire engines and interactive exhibits, including the story of Singapore's most devastating fire in 1961. Upstairs you'll learn about the current Singapore Civil Defence Force. The museum is housed in the distinctive red-and-white Central Fire Station building (painted green during the war to camouflage it from invading Japanese forces), that's still in use today.

The Central Fire Station opens to the public each Saturday from 9am to 11am; kids will love seeing the fire engines in action, and having a turn at spraying the fire hoses.