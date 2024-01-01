ReDot Fine Art Gallery

Colonial District, the Quays & Marina Bay

LoginSave

The only gallery in Singapore specialising in Australian Indigenous art, Redot sources its captivating pieces from community-based art centres.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The red Panda

    Singapore Zoo

    8.8 MILES

    The line between zoo and botanic oasis blurs at this pulse-slowing sweep of spacious, naturalistic enclosures and interactive attractions. Get up close to…

  • Supertree Grove in the Garden by the Bay in Singapore

    Gardens by the Bay

    1.28 MILES

    Singapore's 21st-century botanical garden is a S$1 billion, 101-hectare fantasy land of space-age biodomes, high-tech Supertrees and whimsical sculptures…

  • National Gallery Singapore

    National Gallery Singapore

    0.22 MILES

    Connected by a striking aluminium and glass canopy, Singapore's historic City Hall and Old Supreme Court buildings now form the city's breathtaking…

  • Singapore Botanic Gardens

    Singapore Botanic Gardens

    2.53 MILES

    Singapore's 74-hectare botanic wonderland is a Unesco World Heritage Site and one of the city's most arresting attractions. Established in 1860, it's a…

  • SINGAPORE - MARCH 1, 2015: Day scene of Henderson wave bridge, Singapore. Henderson wave bridge is one of the most attractive pedestrian bridge in Singapore. ; Shutterstock ID 326798276; Your name (First / Last): Lauren Gillmore; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online-Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: 65050/ Online Design /LaurenGillmore/POI

    Southern Ridges

    3.63 MILES

    Made up of a series of parks and hills connecting Kent Ridge Park to Mt Faber and the Labrador Nature Reserve, the Southern Ridges will have you trekking…

  • MacRitchie Reservoir Park, Singapore

    MacRitchie Reservoir

    3.68 MILES

    MacRitchie Reservoir makes for a calming, evocative jungle escape. Walking trails skirt the water's edge and snake through the mature secondary rainforest…

  • Baba House

    Baba House

    1.19 MILES

    Baba House is one of Singapore's best-preserved Peranakan heritage homes. Built in the 1890s, this beautiful blue three-storey building was donated to the…

  • Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM)

    Asian Civilisations Museum

    0.33 MILES

    This remarkable museum houses the region's most comprehensive collection of pan-Asian treasures. Its galleries explore the history, cultures, textiles and…

View more attractions

Nearby Colonial District, the Quays & Marina Bay attractions

1. Old Hill Street Police Station

0.01 MILES

An architectural pin-up famed for its Technicolor shutters and neo-Renaissance design, the Old Hill Street Police Station houses a string of well-known…

2. Art-2 Gallery

0.02 MILES

A small contemporary art gallery, Art-2 offers a melange of mediums ranging from sculpture and ceramics to painting and paperwork from Southeast Asia.

3. Civil Defence Heritage Gallery

0.15 MILES

This small yet fascinating museum narrates the history of Singapore's civil defence, with a large emphasis on the fire service. The ground floor showcases…

4. New Supreme Court

0.16 MILES

Singapore's New Supreme Court is a sci-fi statement co-designed by Sir Norman Foster's firm Foster + Partners.

5. Parliament House

0.16 MILES

Often referred to as 'new Parliament', the building is situated behind the Old Parliament House. It was opened in 1999 and proceedings are open to the…

6. Armenian Church

0.17 MILES

The Armenians were the first Christian community to build a permanent place of worship in Singapore – this handsome, neoclassical number was designed by…

7. Clarke Quay

0.19 MILES

Named after Singapore’s second colonial governor, Sir Andrew Clarke, this is the busiest and most popular of Singapore's three quays. How much time you…

8. National Gallery Singapore

0.22 MILES

Connected by a striking aluminium and glass canopy, Singapore's historic City Hall and Old Supreme Court buildings now form the city's breathtaking…