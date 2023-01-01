Often referred to as 'new Parliament', the building is situated behind the Old Parliament House. It was opened in 1999 and proceedings are open to the public; check the website for sittings dates, dress appropriately (no singlets, shorts or sandals) and don't forget your passport. Entry is along Parliament Pl, where you'll also find ParlConnect, a small exhibition on the history and workings of Singapore's Parliament, open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday (entry is free).