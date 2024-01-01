This spot, between the Asian Civilisation Museum and Old Parliament House, marks the place where Sir Stamford Raffles landed in Singapore on 29 January 1819.
Raffles Landing
Colonial District, the Quays & Marina Bay
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
9.05 MILES
The line between zoo and botanic oasis blurs at this pulse-slowing sweep of spacious, naturalistic enclosures and interactive attractions. Get up close to…
1.05 MILES
Singapore's 21st-century botanical garden is a S$1 billion, 101-hectare fantasy land of space-age biodomes, high-tech Supertrees and whimsical sculptures…
0.19 MILES
Connected by a striking aluminium and glass canopy, Singapore's historic City Hall and Old Supreme Court buildings now form the city's breathtaking…
2.78 MILES
Singapore's 74-hectare botanic wonderland is a Unesco World Heritage Site and one of the city's most arresting attractions. Established in 1860, it's a…
3.78 MILES
Made up of a series of parks and hills connecting Kent Ridge Park to Mt Faber and the Labrador Nature Reserve, the Southern Ridges will have you trekking…
3.92 MILES
MacRitchie Reservoir makes for a calming, evocative jungle escape. Walking trails skirt the water's edge and snake through the mature secondary rainforest…
1.18 MILES
Baba House is one of Singapore's best-preserved Peranakan heritage homes. Built in the 1890s, this beautiful blue three-storey building was donated to the…
0.07 MILES
This remarkable museum houses the region's most comprehensive collection of pan-Asian treasures. Its galleries explore the history, cultures, textiles and…
Nearby Colonial District, the Quays & Marina Bay attractions
0.07 MILES
Built in 1826, the Old Parliament House is Singapore's oldest government building. Originally a private mansion, it became a courthouse, then the Assembly…
3. Victoria Theatre & Concert Hall
0.07 MILES
Completed in 1862, the Victoria Theatre was one of Singapore's first Victorian Revivalist buildings, inspired by the Italian Renaissance. It reopened in…
0.11 MILES
Closest to the river mouth, this was once Singapore’s centre of commerce, and it remained an important economic area into the 1960s. By the mid-1980s,…
0.11 MILES
Often referred to as 'new Parliament', the building is situated behind the Old Parliament House. It was opened in 1999 and proceedings are open to the…
0.14 MILES
Built in 1869, this suspension bridge links the north and south banks of the Singapore River. Don't bring your horses or cattle as they will not be…
0.14 MILES
A voluptuous bronze sculpture by Colombian figurative artist Fernando Botero.
0.15 MILES
Chong Fah Cheong’s First Generation is one of Singapore's best loved and most joyful sculptures, depicting five young boys leaping into the river below.