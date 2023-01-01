Built in 1826, the Old Parliament House is Singapore's oldest government building. Originally a private mansion, it became a courthouse, then the Assembly House of the colonial government and, finally, the Parliament House for independent Singapore. Its current incarnation as the Arts House once again sees the building play an important role in Singapore's history, this time in the arts and creative scenes. Head to the 2nd level to discover and wander through rooms where history was lived and made.

