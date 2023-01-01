Baba House is one of Singapore's best-preserved Peranakan heritage homes. Built in the 1890s, this beautiful blue three-storey building was donated to the National University of Singapore (NUS) by a member of the family that used to live here. The NUS then set about renovating it so that it best matched how it would have looked in 1928 when, according to the family, Baba House was at its most resplendent. The only way in is on a guided or self-guided tour; bookings are essential.

Step inside and marvel at the meticulously maintained period furniture and antiques, as well as the building's intricate architectural details. Learn the stories of the house and its former occupants, whose original family photos still grace the walls. The elaborate bedrooms on the 2nd floor are a sight to behold; keep your eyes peeled for the tenong, a wedding gift box, which takes pride of place.

Tours take place daily Tuesday to Friday; self-guided tours are possible on Saturday.