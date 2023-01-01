For killer city views at a bargain S$6, head to the 50th-floor rooftop of Pinnacle@Duxton, the world’s largest public housing complex. Skybridges connecting the seven towers provide a 360-degree sweep of city, port and sea. Find the 'blink or you'll miss it' ticket booth at level one, Block G, hand over your cash and register your Ez-Link transport card, before taking the lift up to the 50th floor, where you'll tap your card at the gate – stand inside the turnstile before tapping.

Chilling out is encouraged, with patches of lawn, modular furniture and sun loungers. For maximum impact, head up just before sunset to catch the sinking sun.